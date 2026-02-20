Transatlantic rift: Rubio’s sugary speech, same MAGA message

On the contrary, after the applause died down, it soon became obvious that the administration’s basic message remains the same. Both in substance and in its perspective on the world, Rubio’s speech revealed a deep gulf between the Trump administration and the Europeans in the room.

Notably, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine was mentioned only in passing, and with nary a hint of criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yet with casualties around 1.2 million, a front line stretching 1,200 kilometres, and more than 400 Russian attack drones targeting Ukrainian infrastructure and civilian centres the previous week, one would think the horror unfolding on NATO’s eastern flank would merit some mention.



The threat that Russia poses is a dominant concern for Europeans, because they recognise that defending Ukraine today is vital to European security tomorrow. For the Trump administration, however, the issue does not even bear mentioning. In terms of basic threat perceptions, the gulf between the US and Europe could hardly be wider.