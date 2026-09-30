Tragedy by design: The cost of inaction: Over 4.5 lakh lives

Africa’s Sahel region is projected to suffer the greatest loss of life from the heat brought on by this year’s strong El Niño. A belt of dry land stretching across Africa from the Atlantic Ocean to the Red Sea, between the Sahara Desert in the north and tropical savannas in the south, the Sahel covers about 3.05 million square kilometres. It cuts through parts of Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Chad, Nigeria, Sudan, Senegal, and Eritrea.

Four countries in the region are projected to be affected the most by El Niño from September 2026 through to the end of February 2027: Nigeria, Sudan, Niger, and Chad.

In Nigeria, more than 60% of people were estimated to live below the national poverty line in 2025, while even homes connected to the grid face frequent power cuts. In Sudan, ongoing war has destroyed businesses and jobs while damaging power infrastructure, leaving an estimated 57% of the population in extreme poverty in 2025. In Niger, 41% lived below the national poverty line in 2021.

In Chad, 44.8% of the population lived in poverty in 2022. A vast majority in both countries depend on farming, leaving them critically exposed to severe droughts and poor harvests. Only 21% of people in Niger and 13% in Chad had access to electricity in 2024, leaving most without power to run even a basic cooling fan.

The projections show that these four countries will likely see 66,800 additional deaths from extreme heat compared with a normal year. Nearly half of these fatalities — 31,400 — are projected to occur in Nigeria, the most populous of the four with 237.5 million residents. This makes Nigeria the country most likely to suffer the highest heat mortality globally under this super El Niño.

Sudan is projected to record the second largest number of heat-related deaths at 17,500, followed by Niger with 10,000 and Chad with 8,000. Some of the highest temperature anomalies across the globe over the next six months will occur across the Sahel, explaining why the region faces far higher impacts from the super El Niño than other parts of the world.

The research also projects that heat-related deaths will generally be higher in impoverished regions than in wealthier areas facing similar temperatures. This includes countries across the Sahel, primarily because low-income communities have far fewer resources to protect their populations from extreme heat.