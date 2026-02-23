Trade enduring: Trump’s tariff loss leaves markets murky

The New York TimesThe watershed US Supreme Court ruling Friday that struck down President Donald Trump’s go-to method of imposing tariffs upended a cornerstone of the administration’s trade policy, heaping additional uncertainty on trading partners and businesses across the globe.

Just how this latest jolt will affect international commerce and filter down to prices, jobs, and growth in countries around the world remains a big question mark. So far, the global economy has proved resilient amid the political and economic turmoil wrought by Trump’s unpredictable trade moves since he took office last year.

At the moment, most economists are betting that, whatever the legal consequences, US economic policy will not shift meaningfully. Foreign leaders and business executives are, for the most part, operating under the assumption that as long as Trump is in office, tariffs are here to stay in one form or another.

On Friday, in a news conference after the Supreme Court ruling, Trump said he would invoke a portion of the law known as Section 122, which no president has ever used, to impose an across-the-board 10% tariff starting in a matter of days.