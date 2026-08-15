Tools for growth: TN’s export architecture needs precision

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations' (FIEO) State-wise Export Report for 2025-26 suggests that Tamil Nadu's exports grew by 14 per cent in 2025-26 from 2024-25, led by telecom instruments, textiles, automobiles, and electronics. Its breadth of export capabilities is truly commendable – TN dealt with 162 of the 169 principal commodities traded nationally.



In merchandise exports, TN ranks third among Indian states, contributing 13.43 per cent of India's total exports in 2025-26, behind Gujarat (25 per cent of India’s total exports) and Maharashtra (16 per cent). Furthermore, the average growth of TN’s trade share suggests that the State is catching up to the two states ahead of it in export performance. TN's share rose from 8.3 per cent in 2021-22 to 13.43 per cent in 2025-26, at a higher blip than Gujarat and Maharashtra.



In addition, TN emerges as a bright spot in relative ranking of Export Preparedness Index (EPI), indicating trade preparedness of states. NITI Aayog's 2024 EPI, based on four pillars such as export infrastructure, business ecosystem, policy & governance, and export performance, places TN second nationally, trailing only Maharashtra.



It is evident that TN has a strong export base, backed by a maturing trade ecosystem such as industrial corridors, port and logistics infrastructure, smooth connectivity, and steady gains in ease of doing business. Backing the export ecosystem, the State has strong institutional scaffolding as well – the TN Export Promotion Strategy (EPS) 2021 that envisions enhancing export potential while identifying champion sectors; and the State and District Export Promotion Committees. Nonetheless, narrowing the State's declared target of $100 billion by 2030 will require an understanding of untapped areas of the State’s potential. A closer look at TN's export performance points to areas where the policy thrust, going forward, should lie.