TN’s economic DNA roadmap for India

WHAT if India’s most critical economic playbook for a fractured global order lies not in Washington or Beijing, but in the economic DNA of Tamil Nadu?
Even before globalisation became a buzzword, Tamil Nadu had already built intricate systems of trade, manufacturing and maritime commerce linking South India to Rome, Southeast Asia and China. In today’s era of economic realignment, the logic of that system offers lessons India cannot afford to ignore.
Archaeological excavations at Keeladi and Kodumanal reveal systematic craft production — bead-making, metallurgy and textiles — integrated into long-distance trade networks (Rajavelu, 2023). Roman coins found across Tamil Nadu point to robust Mediterranean trade, with exports such as pepper, pearls, textiles and gemstones (Sastri, 2019).
The institutional foundations were equally sophisticated. Merchant guilds such as the Ayyavole 500 and Manigramam functioned as transnational trade networks, organising logistics, credit and dispute resolution across Indian Ocean routes. In effect, Tamil Nadu had built a decentralised yet globally integrated economic system centuries before modern nation-states formalised trade policy. That outward orientation never entirely disappeared.
The modern economy of Tamil Nadu shows striking continuity. Services account for around 54% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), manufacturing about 33%, and agriculture roughly 13% (Government of Tamil Nadu, 2026).
Manufacturing output grew 14.74% in 2024–25, compared with India’s 4.5%, according to the Tamil Nadu Economic Survey 2025–26. The state contributed Rs 70,855 crore to India’s textile exports in FY2025 — 26.8% of the national total (IBEF, 2025). The Chennai region has evolved into a global automotive hub — often called the “Detroit of India” — hosting companies such as Hyundai, Nissan, Ford and Renault. Electronics and renewable-energy clusters are expanding rapidly as well.
Tamil Nadu’s economic DNA today combines strong manufacturing growth, a dense industrial ecosystem and deep integration with global supply chains. Textiles alone account for 26.8% of India’s exports in the sector, while services contribute more than half of the state’s GSDP.
With a coastline stretching 1,076 km, Tamil Nadu also enjoys strategic maritime access to global trade routes. These figures represent more than industrial success. They reveal institutional patterns — cluster-based production, export-oriented trade and close integration between industry, logistics and skills.
India’s national economic discourse often centres on mega-projects: industrial corridors, massive infrastructure investments and centralised policy schemes.
While valuable, such initiatives sometimes overlook the ecosystem logic that underpins Tamil Nadu’s success. Economic resilience rarely arises from isolated investments; it emerges from networks linking producers, suppliers, logistics systems and skilled labour.
This insight is especially relevant today. The global economy is fragmenting amid tensions between the United States and China, disruptions in supply chains and the rise of “friend-shoring”. Countries are diversifying production networks to reduce dependence on a handful of hubs. India has an opportunity to position itself as a reliable manufacturing alternative.
Tamil Nadu already possesses many of the institutional features required: diversified industrial clusters, export orientation and maritime connectivity through ports such as Chennai and Thoothukudi.
Three broader lessons emerge from Tamil Nadu’s experience. First, cluster-based development: industrial policy must foster integrated ecosystems linking manufacturing, logistics and skills rather than fragmented investments. Second, export orientation: Tamil Nadu’s prosperity has long been tied to global markets, underscoring the importance of export-driven growth. Third, institutional continuity: stable policies, predictable regulations and long-term infrastructure investment sustain economic momentum.
Tamil Nadu itself must now upgrade its industrial base toward higher-value sectors. While it already leads in textiles and automobiles, future growth will depend on deeper investment in semiconductor supply chains, electric mobility, renewable energy and advanced engineering research. Human-capital development — through vocational training and higher education — will also be crucial to ensure that industrial expansion translates into broader social welfare.
In the current phase of global realignment, Tamil Nadu’s economic structure positions it as a significant outlier. Its clusters are embedded in supply chains stretching from East Asia to Europe, while its ports give India strategic maritime leverage in the Bay of Bengal — a region of growing importance in Indo-Pacific geopolitics.
For India, the lesson is clear. Prosperity rarely appears overnight; it grows from institutional practices built over centuries. The story of Tamil Nadu — from ancient maritime trade to modern industrial clusters — shows how regional production systems can integrate with global markets.
At a time when geopolitical uncertainty is reshaping the global economy, rediscovering Tamil Nadu’s economic logic may prove one of India’s greatest strengths. The past here is not merely a record of former prosperity — it is a roadmap for the future. India’s policymakers must recognise that resilience will come not only from new corridors or mega-projects, but from nurturing ecosystem-driven growth of the kind Tamil Nadu exemplifies. In an increasingly divided world, this model is not just a regional legacy — it may well be a national strategy.