Chamu Krishna Shastry
Some books are written for their times. A rare few continue to speak to generations yet unborn. The Thirukkural, composed centuries ago by the Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, belongs to the latter. Its 1,330 couplets address some of life's most fundamental questions: how to live with integrity, exercise responsibility, lead with wisdom, treat fellow human beings and contribute to society. Despite the centuries that separate its composition from the present, its insights remain strikingly fresh.
This enduring relevance makes the Thirukkural a fitting centrepiece for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Under the theme 'Thirukkural Payilvom – Let Us Learn Thirukkural', the initiative seeks to bring the wisdom of this great Tamil classic to a wider audience, while celebrating the centuries-old cultural and intellectual relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.
The connection between these two ancient centres of Indian civilisation has been nurtured through spiritual journeys, scholarship, literature, philosophy and the exchange of ideas. Kashi has long drawn seekers of knowledge and spiritual understanding, while Tamil Nadu has made an extraordinary contribution to India's literary, philosophical and cultural traditions.
The greatness of the Thirukkural lies in the universality of its ideas. Its 1,330 couplets, organised into three sections – Aram (virtue), Porul (wealth and governance) and Inbam (love) – offer a comprehensive view of human life. It examines individual conduct, family relationships, public responsibility, leadership, statecraft and the values that sustain a harmonious society.
Thiruvalluvar weaves wisdom into everyday choices that define human character. His teachings emphasise that wealth must be earned ethically, authority must be exercised responsibly, knowledge must lead to understanding, and relationships must be built on compassion and mutual respect.
A key objective of Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 is to connect young people with Thiruvalluvar's ideas. A nationwide engagement programme involving 1,000 higher education institutions will encourage students to study the Thirukkural and explore how its principles apply to contemporary challenges.
This initiative takes classical literature beyond academic study and ceremonial appreciation, making it relevant to everyday decisions. The Thirukkural has much to offer students preparing to enter a complex and competitive world. Its emphasis on discipline, perseverance, integrity, humility and responsible conduct reminds youth that achievement without character is incomplete and that individual progress must go hand in hand with social responsibility.
For the Thirukkural to reach its full potential as a national literary and intellectual resource, it must be widely accessible. The initiative to translate the text into all 22 languages listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution is an important step in this direction. Translations will allow students and readers from diverse backgrounds to engage directly with Thiruvalluvar's ideas.
Translation, in this context, is an act of cultural sharing that brings a work rooted in Tamil literary tradition into a wider national conversation about ethics, human values and the responsibilities of citizenship. By combining multilingual access with academic engagement and digital learning, Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 seeks to bring this classical work to a new generation across the country.
The coming together of Kashi and Tamil Nadu also carries a larger message about India's cultural identity. Our civilisation has evolved through the continuous movement of people, ideas, knowledge and traditions across regions. Its strength comes not from uniformity but the coexistence and interaction of different languages, communities and intellectual traditions.
Sangamam celebrates this spirit through interactions among students, teachers, scholars and cultural practitioners. National integration becomes meaningful when people understand and appreciate the histories and cultural contributions of different parts of the country. Such exchanges strengthen a sense of belonging that goes beyond linguistic and geographical identities.
A civilisation preserves its heritage by allowing each generation to engage with it afresh. Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 offers an opportunity to take the Thirukkural's wisdom into the hands of a new generation. The objective is to encourage them to reflect on its ideas and discover their relevance in everyday life. Ultimately, the meeting of Kashi and Tamil Nadu celebrates something much larger than the heritage of two regions. It is a reaffirmation of India's civilisational continuity – a recognition that shared values, collective memory and an enduring quest for knowledge connect our diverse traditions.
Chamu Krishna Shastry is chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti