This enduring relevance makes the Thirukkural a fitting centrepiece for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam. Under the theme 'Thirukkural Payilvom – Let Us Learn Thirukkural', the initiative seeks to bring the wisdom of this great Tamil classic to a wider audience, while celebrating the centuries-old cultural and intellectual relationship between Kashi and Tamil Nadu.



The connection between these two ancient centres of Indian civilisation has been nurtured through spiritual journeys, scholarship, literature, philosophy and the exchange of ideas. Kashi has long drawn seekers of knowledge and spiritual understanding, while Tamil Nadu has made an extraordinary contribution to India's literary, philosophical and cultural traditions.