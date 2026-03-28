Tightrope walk: 16th Finance Panel and TN’s growth reset

Tamil Nadu stands at a critical juncture. The 16th Finance Commission's recommendations for 2026-31 will frame fiscal federalism for the next five years. While formulae and allocations always draw criticism, India’s constitutional design makes it indispensable to respect the scope of the Commission’s architecture. Therefore, the challenge is not whether Tamil Nadu has the will to resist these recommendations, but rather how it can creatively adapt them to ensure growth, welfare and fiscal stability.
Following the precedent established by the 15th FC, the 16th FC has maintained the 41% share of the divisible pool of central tax paid out to states. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the interplay between equity and efficiency in Tamil Nadu, which comprises almost 8.5% of India’s GDP and receives a far smaller share of transfers per capita than less fortunate states. Further, the Commission adds focus to fiscal discipline, transparency in off-budget borrowings and strengthening local bodies. These are not abstract principles; these are real constraints on Tamil Nadu’s ability to manage welfare expenses while simultaneously investing in citizen productivity.
Tamil Nadu's fiscal profile reveals both strengths and vulnerabilities. The State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth averaged 8.2% between 2018-19 and 2023-24, higher than the national average. But the State’s fiscal deficit has remained at about 3% of GSDP, near the FRBM ceiling, and its debt-to-GSDP ratio has been above 25%, raising doubts as to sustainability. Welfare programmes such as free buses for women and cash transfers have increased social protection, but also add to rising revenue costs.
During the 2024-25 fiscal year, revenue expenditure accounted for a high level (approx 87%) of total expenditure, leaving limited room for fiscal investment in capital. The concern expressed by the Finance Commission regarding opaque borrowings is most pertinent given Tamil Nadu’s dependency on off-budget financing through public sector undertakings to fund its welfare spending. Hence, it needs to reimagine its growth model.
The first key is leveraging federal transfers to support productivity-linked investments. The Commission’s criteria for horizontal devolution comprise income distance, demographic performance and tax effort. With Tamil Nadu’s relatively high tax effort — its own tax revenue makes up close to 70% of total receipts — it has room to strategically deploy transfers. Investments in high labour-intensive industries like textiles, electronics, food processing and logistics can create multiplier effects by limiting inter-departmental, cross-institutional and inter-governmental transfers. For example, Tamil Nadu’s automobile and electronics clusters are already major contributors to exports; with federal support, the scale-up of these sectors can reinforce sustainable growth.
Second, urban finance needs reinforcement. One of the major challenges the Commission points out is the financing of urbanisation. Tamil Nadu’s urban population is anticipated to surpass 60% by 2036 as per NITI Aayog (2024). But municipal governments continue to be weak financially, with property tax collections stunted and heavy reliance on state-aid funding. Property tax contributed to a mere 0.3% of GSDP in 2023-24 compared with the international benchmark as of 2025. Empowering the local level to have clear revenue streams and performance-based grants may enhance service delivery and decrease fiscal pressure between the state and local governments. Tamil Nadu will not be competitive without strong municipal financing for its urban infrastructure.
Third, welfare financing should be transparent and outcome-oriented. The warning contained by the Commission about off-budget borrowing needs fiscal governance reforms. Welfare schemes must be enshrined clearly in budgetary processes with metric results. For instance, youth stipends may be attached to apprenticeships or training: relief is now being turned into capability. There should be female-focused transfers that lead to access to credit and support in business, so that welfare does not become a mere handout but an act of economic participation. This is consistent with the Commission's focus on accountability and tangible results.
The larger philosophical challenge is reconciling welfare with productivity. Welfare programmes are a political sticking plaster; after being normalised, it is hard to extricate oneself from them. But if embedded within a productivity framework, they can be a bridge to development rather than a replacement for it. Tamil Nadu’s Planning Commission needs to design policies that ensure welfare without shortening fiscal space through smarter economic investments for growth. This demands a transition from short-term consumption support to long-term capability generation, where welfare promotes fiscal resilience rather than diminishing it.
To sum up, Tamil Nadu cannot abdicate the 16th FC’s recommendations given the constitutional structure of fiscal federalism. But it can certainly reinterpret them. By framing federal transfers as tools for structural change, rather than a mere boost for consumption, the state can meet its welfare obligations and establish a growth model strong enough to endure the shocks of reform. The 16th FC provides the fiscal scaffolding; Tamil Nadu must provide the developmental imagination. The real test is whether the state is able to transcend the illusion of choice between welfare and growth, while enshrining both within a strategy of fiscal responsibility and inclusive development.
(Thakur is Professor and Dean, Vinayaka Mission’s School of Economics and Public Policy, Chennai; Mukherjee is a Chennai-based independent researcher in economics and public policy)