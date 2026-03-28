Tightrope walk: 16th Finance Panel and TN’s growth reset

Following the precedent established by the 15th FC, the 16th FC has maintained the 41% share of the divisible pool of central tax paid out to states. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the interplay between equity and efficiency in Tamil Nadu, which comprises almost 8.5% of India’s GDP and receives a far smaller share of transfers per capita than less fortunate states. Further, the Commission adds focus to fiscal discipline, transparency in off-budget borrowings and strengthening local bodies. These are not abstract principles; these are real constraints on Tamil Nadu’s ability to manage welfare expenses while simultaneously investing in citizen productivity.

Tamil Nadu's fiscal profile reveals both strengths and vulnerabilities. The State’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth averaged 8.2% between 2018-19 and 2023-24, higher than the national average. But the State’s fiscal deficit has remained at about 3% of GSDP, near the FRBM ceiling, and its debt-to-GSDP ratio has been above 25%, raising doubts as to sustainability. Welfare programmes such as free buses for women and cash transfers have increased social protection, but also add to rising revenue costs.