This Is the Real Point of College

I’ve been teaching college students for over 40 years, and one of the great pleasures for me at the beginning of the school year is seeing students develop friendships in their new surroundings. It may happen in a science lab or on a sports team, or through a discussion begun in class and carried over into the dining hall or the dorm. Every year I meet alumni in ripe old age who are still buddies with (or even married to) people they got to know in the first weeks of school. I’m convinced that there is something about young folks opening themselves to new possibilities in college that sets a durable foundation for long-lasting relationships.

Yes, college is less affordable than it should be; yes, there’s still a long way to go in improving intellectual diversity and pluralism on campus. Yes, it’s all too easy to mock the bombast or simple riotousness of the young. From Thomas Jefferson to Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, people have raised complaints about college students. After all, these students are learning how to practice freedom the opposite of trying to figure out just how to fit into the world that is being left them.

Today’s students are trying to work out what it means to be decent humans in world growing more heated, hostile and, sometimes, heartless. We should cheer them on, for their sake and ours.

(Michael S Roth, the president of Wesleyan University, is the author of “The Student: A Short History” and “Safe Enough Spaces: A Pragmatist’s Approach to Inclusion, Free Speech, and Political Correctness on College Campuses.”)