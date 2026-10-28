This Is Bigger Than Brazil

After Mr. Lula lost in the election’s first round of voting earlier this month, it became clear that Mr. Bolsonaro — the son of Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s disgraced ex-president who is currently under house arrest for a coup attempt in 2022 — might actually win the presidency. For millions of Brazilians, it was a moment of existential dread: How could the country trade a seasoned statesman for a political nepo baby whose name is linked to a long list of scandals, and friendships with fraudulent bankers



The anxieties about the health of our democracy as the second round approached were hardly assuaged by how the vote itself unfolded: Election Day was not exactly smooth. As some polls were already closing, a Supreme Court Mr. Lula’s former personal attorney — extended voting hours after requests from both sides amid torrential rains and major disruptions to public transit schedules. Both camps hurled accusations of election interference on social media late into the evening. The disorder revealed just how fraught the political climate in Brazil has become after nearly a decade of deep polarization.



Regardless, Mr. Lula’s victory represents a win for the forces of democracy not only in Brazil, but around the world. In a region increasingly dominated by illiberal forces, voters responded to the possibility of a Bolsonaro presidency with high turnout in the second round, delivering the election to Mr. Lula and signaling the country’s will to defend its hard-won democracy. Now, with Mr. Bolsonaro threatening to challenge the results, Brazil’s post-election turmoil will be a stress test for the democratic foundations that Brazilians have just defended — and for one of the last leftist leaders in a neighborhood of gathering far-right forces.



A former metalworker and union leader who fought against Brazil’s military dictatorship, Mr. Lula has already embraced the role of standard-bearer for the democratic left at a time when reactionary populism across the globe has grown louder and more aggressive. Take, for instance, his at the United Nations General Assembly in September: There stood an elderly man wearing a tie in the colors of our flag, looking obstinate and sounding hoarse, denouncing the “growing abuses of the superpowers” and arguing that the U.N.’s ability to protect the most vulnerable from injustice and war has never been weaker. The world, he argued, was being called to choose between multilateralism and unilateralism, democracy and extremism, sovereignty and subordination — and it was up to countries like Brazil to help middle and smaller powers chart a path forward.



Mr. Lula is one of the few global leaders who have been willing to go head-to-head with President Trump in his second term, as the American leader sought to influence Brazilian politics through the threat of aggressive tariffs, targeted sanctions and other punitive measures supported by the Bolsonaros. Over the past few years, the Bolsonaro family’s alignment with the Trump administration has alarmed Brazilians who chafe at the possible subordination of Brazilian interests to MAGA ideology and foreign interference. Mr. Lula, by contrast, has made a point of declaring that Brazil “refuses to be anyone’s backyard,” as he it in his victory speech on Sunday night.