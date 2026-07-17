This is a forever war in the making

Renewed war will not alter the reality that gave rise to the memorandum of understanding in the first place. The United States can inflict devastating damage on Iran, but it cannot eliminate Tehran’s ability to disrupt shipping through the strait. Iran can impose severe economic costs by choking the waterway, but it cannot compel Washington to accept its terms. After more missiles are fired, ships attacked, infrastructure destroyed and civilians killed, the parties will return to the same negotiating table — only angrier and less capable of compromise.

The ostensible cause of the breakdown is the memorandum’s fifth paragraph. It requires Iran to “make arrangements using its best efforts” to ensure safe commercial passage, without specifying whether Tehran was committed to reopening the waterway across the entire strait, including the southern section near Oman, or only to its northern waters. That hedging was good enough to get both sides to sign off on the text, but also fuzzy enough for each side to give it its preferred interpretation. For Washington, the provision reopened the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. For Tehran, it preserved for itself a role in coordinating the passage of every vessel, regardless of the corridor it used.

But imprecise drafting also kept the two countries on a collision course. Tehran believed Washington was using the ceasefire to establish a shipping route through waters along Oman’s coast that would gradually neutralize Iran’s newest and most powerful source of leverage. The United States viewed such a corridor as insurance against another Iranian closure of the strait.

Deepening mistrust also poisoned the negotiations. After both sides resorted to strikes and counterstrikes to stake out their positions, President Trump declared the ceasefire over, threatened to “finish the job” and used language seemingly intended to validate every Iranian suspicion about US intentions. Tehran clearly concluded that renewed war was inevitable and that it had to close the strait to preserve its most valuable asset.

Perhaps Iranian leaders mistook American brinkmanship for a settled decision to return to all-out war. But by acting on that belief, they helped convert fear into fate, unraveling the understandings in less time than it took to reach them. That is how security dilemmas become permanent conflicts: Each side treats the other’s actions as proof of aggression, and its own escalation as an act of defense.