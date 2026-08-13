They died, unrecognized, for Britain. A century later, they’re being honoured

Half a million Punjabi soldiers took part in the grueling Mesopotamia campaign from 1914 to 1918, battling the Ottoman Turks to capture modern-day Iraq and its strategic oil fields for the British Empire. About 1.4 million soldiers from the Indian subcontinent served in the British Indian Army during the war.

For more than a century, the officials maintained careful casualty lists of British troops who were killed in the two world wars, more than 1 million in total. But the same efforts were not afforded to over 100,000 soldiers and other personnel who died for the crown but hailed from colonies, primarily in Asia and Africa.

The handwritten names of the group of Punjabi soldiers were uncovered in archives at the Lahore Museum in Pakistan, which revealed their identities, their hometowns and in some cases the circumstances of their deaths.

The discovery is the result of a yearslong effort by historians and British authorities to address racial inequities in how the country has commemorated its war dead. The push comes amid a wider reckoning among British institutions with the legacies of the empire.

For the descendants of Kesa Singh, his recognition corrects an omission in the historical record.

“I feel a bit more complete,” said his great-grandson Dr. Inder Singh Palahey, a dentist from Leicester, England, who researched his ancestor’s fate for years without finding answers.