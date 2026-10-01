There is a word so powerful it need be spoken only once

“Checkout” is a dark comedy, and it was finished before Oct. 7, 2023, the day of the deadly attack by Hamas that catalyzed the war in Gaza. I have known the director and screenwriter, Jonathan Dekel, for a few years. I like interviewing him, because he is unusually open about his ethical struggles and cognitive contradictions.

Like the subjects of “NAZA,” he has served in an elite intelligence unit. In his 30s, he moved with his family to what is known in Hebrew as Neve Shalom and in Arabic as Wahat al-Salam, a co-living village created by Jewish and Palestinian Israeli families. He has told me he wanted to make sure that his three children would not serve in the Israeli military. But on the day of the Hamas attack, he drove straight to his old unit and reported for reserve duty, without being called up, and served for two years. Then he moved to New York, in part, he told me, to sever the bond with the Israeli military, or perhaps to escape the contradiction of wearing a uniform while living in a peacenik village.

I met up with Dekel again before going to see “Checkout.” He was telling me that he and his wife were flying back to Israel to vote in next month’s election, spending so much money on tickets that they may not be able to visit again for a family wedding a few months later. It’s that important to unseat Netanyahu, Dekel said, because only then would Israel have a chance. Only then would he see a way to move back to Israel and continue raising his kids there, because the war in Gaza and the attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank might cease and the air-raid alerts in Israel might grow less frequent and Dekel would be able to set the example he wants for his children.

And then, unprompted, he added: “I don’t think what’s going on in Gaza is a genocide.” It’s horrible, he acknowledged. The Israeli military has killed tens of thousands of civilians, and continues to kill civilians. “But it’s just war.”

I see his point, in a sense. What’s happening in Gaza, as depicted in “NAZA,” is also what his own movie depicts. When that hypothetical baker is killed, or that real-life chef, or that fictional businessperson, the system, or the humans in charge of the system, don’t say that they made a mistake: They say that they killed a terrorist. And the people who died because they happened to be nearby are just NAZA.

Take the number of official targets and multiply it by the number of bystanders it’s permissible to kill in order to reach the targets, and pretty soon, Abraham says in the film, “you end up with all of Gaza.” Anyone can die, and the death will be “just war.” The difference between the practice depicted in “Checkout,” the comedy, and the unrelenting, unbearable horror described in “NAZA” is scale. Now, it’s industrial. That’s what makes it a genocide. It really is that unequivocal, and perhaps this is why the makers of “NAZA” didn’t need to use the word more than once.