The water bomb just went off. It’s time to wake up

The shock travelled downstream, setting off flood alerts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The episode is being read, understandably, as a Himalayan tragedy in Nepal. But it should instead be read as a preview of what India's own eastern frontier is being asked to live with.

Barely thirteen months earlier, China broke ground on the Yarlung Tsangpo hydropower project at the river's Great Bend in Nyingchi prefecture, some thirty kilometres from the Line of Actual Control five cascading dams strung along a gorge where the river drops nearly two kilometres in fifty, engineered to an eventual sixty gigawatts, nearly triple the output of the Three Gorges Dam.

When India voiced its unease, Beijing's response was as polished as it was familiar: The project, its foreign ministry insisted, "will not have any negative impact on the downstream regions." The Chinese embassy in Delhi echoed the same assurance, pointing to the Expert-Level Mechanism that has, since 2006, notionally governed hydrological data-sharing between the two capitals during flood season.

New Delhi's own rejoinders have been almost ritualistic in their restraint reminders that upstream activity "shouldn't harm downstream interests," pledges to "monitor and protect" what are, after all, existential stakes for Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.