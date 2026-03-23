The uniformity myth: Accommodation, not homogeneity, sustains national unity

Federalism rests on a fundamentally different understanding of unity — one that accommodates diversity rather than erasing it. This understanding is captured through a number of metaphors used in federal theory.

The “melting pot” metaphor, often associated with assimilationist nationalism, assumes that diversity must dissolve into a single uniform identity. Federalism rejects this premise. Instead, the “salad bowl” metaphor emphasises combination without dissolution: each ingredient retains its distinct character while contributing to a coherent whole.

A similar idea exists through the metaphor of the “warp and weft”. The Union provides the warp — the structural threads that hold the fabric together — while the States supply the weft, adding colour, variation, and texture. Unity is thus woven through diversity rather than cast in a single mould.

A fourth metaphor, developed by Morton Grodzins in 1960, describes federalism as a “marble cake”, where federal, state, and local functions are intermingled rather than neatly layered.