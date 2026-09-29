The UN is terrible, but we need it

“I have also seen U.N. staff members remain in places after everyone else has left, doing work no one else is willing to do,” Murad said. “That work is indispensable. That is precisely why the U.N. must do it better.”



Critics can denounce U.N. workers as “fatally arrogant parasites,” as President Javier Milei of Argentina put it a few days ago, but I’ve been held at gunpoint alongside courageous U.N. humanitarians in the Central African Republic who were trying to bring assistance to a desperate area after other aid workers had fled. I’ve seen front-line U.N. workers living out of cargo containers in Somalia, sleeping in tents in South Sudan, driving down perilous roads in Congo and standing up to gunmen in Yemen — risking their lives to save children from war, rape and disease.



One of the heroes of the 20th century was James P. Grant, who led UNICEF and in 1982 engineered the child survival revolution. He and his team employed vaccines and better treatment of diarrhea to save 25 million lives in his lifetime, and countless millions since.



When have critics of the United Nations done anything half so noble?



When have critics of the United Nations put their lives on the line for others, like the 136 U.N. employees who died in the line of duty last year? Or like the 73 U.N. staff members currently held prisoner by the Houthis in Yemen?

