The subsidiarity argument: Why democracy works best closest to citizens

Sectoral failures in practice

The absence of subsidiarity is evident across sectors. Industrial policy depends heavily on land availability, labour markets, infrastructure, and regional economic ecosystems — core State concerns. Subsidiarity would place industrial policy with States, encouraging clustering and inter-State competition. Instead, Entry 52 of the Union List enables Parliament to assume control over industries in the “public interest,” a power widely used through the Industries (Development and Regulation) Act, 1951.

Ports provide another illustration. Globally, port governance is predominantly local or regional. In the United States, most ports are administered by local authorities; in Australia, by the States; in Germany, by States; and even in China by municipal governments. India, however, is an outlier. Major ports fall under the Union List, while even minor ports — many of them fishing harbours — are placed in the Concurrent List, denying States exclusive authority.

Similarly, fisheries regulation reveals artificial jurisdictional divisions: “Fisheries” fall within the State List, but “Fishing and fisheries beyond territorial waters” lie in the Union List. Economic case for subsidiarity Authority is most effective when located closest to knowledge, consequences, and accountability. The economic rationale was articulated by Wallace E Oates in Fiscal Federalism (1972). His ‘Decentralisation Theorem’ demonstrated that in large, heterogeneous societies, central governments cannot tailor policies to diverse regional needs. Uniform national standards become blunt instruments that rarely serve any constituency well. Decentralised governance allows policies to align with local conditions.

This insight is reinforced by the model developed by Charles M Tiebout. When states and local governments design different combinations of taxes and services, citizens can choose jurisdictions that best match their preferences — a process of “voting with one’s feet”. This mobility disciplines governments, rewards responsiveness, and creates a quasi-market mechanism for public governance.