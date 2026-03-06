The specialisation argument: Why Centre must focus on core functions

"I too am anxious to have a strong Government for this country but my conception of strength of Centre is rather different....The initial responsibility for the well-being of the people of the provinces should rest with the Provincial Governments. It is only in strictly all-India matters that the Central Government should have responsibility and should come into play. Therefore, the strength of a Centre consists not only in adequate powers in all-India subjects but freedom from responsibility for those subjects which are not germane to all-India but which really should be in the Provincial field. It is in this positive as well as negative delimitation of powers that a real federal system rests and I think the federal powers as defined by the Committee report err on the wrong side. It tries to burden the Centre with all kinds of powers which it ought not to have.... There is almost an obsession that by adding all kinds of powers, to the Centre, we can make it strong."

- K Santhanam, Constituent Assembly Debates (1947)

Santhanam criticised the indiscriminate transfer of subjects from the Provincial List of the Government of India Act, 1935, into the Union and Concurrent Lists. He questioned why matters such as "vagrancy" should concern all of India, and warned that placing "economic planning" in the Concurrent List would enable the Centre .intrude into provincial domains - even agriculture - preventing States from planning in their own way.

Two decades later, at the 1970 National Convention on Union-State Relations in New Delhi, he sharpened this critique. A Centre that assumes too many obligations, he cautioned, becomes "incurably weak". Real strength lies in focus:

"It is only through concentration on essential All-India matters... and by giving complete autonomy to the States in the rest of the field... that the Central Government can be really strong."

What Santhanam articulated as political instinct-a strong Union is not one that does everything, but one that knows what not to do- finds powerful validation in economics and management theory.