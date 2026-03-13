The resilience argument: Why centralised systems fail under stress

In his landmark 1964 paper, On Distributed Communications, Baran rejected the centralised “star network” architecture. Instead, he proposed a “distributed mesh network”—a fishnet-like structure in which every node connects to several others and no single node is indispensable. If one node is destroyed, messages would simply route around the damage through other nodes.

This architecture became the blueprint for ARPANET, which eventually evolved into the Internet. The Internet functions not because it has a strong centre, but precisely because it has none. It is a federation of autonomous networks governed by shared protocols. The lesson extends beyond telecommunications. The survival and long-term resilience of a continental polity like India require a distributed, fishnet-like architecture of governance—one in which authority is dispersed across multiple nodes rather than concentrated in a single centre.