The probity argument: Why dispersed authority promotes integrity

Implications for Indian design

Historically, many of India’s largest rent pools have arisen where discretionary authority is most concentrated and outcomes least visible to citizens: natural resource allocations, central regulatory approvals, national procurement contracts, and large centralised programmes. The probity case for decentralisation is therefore straightforward: fragment rents into many smaller pools rather than one national pool; multiply monitors by creating many accountable centres; and shorten accountability chains so citizens audit outcomes directly, rather than petitioning upward.

The probity argument does not assume that local politicians are more virtuous than national ones. It assumes the opposite: that all power is susceptible to abuse. The question is whether institutions magnify or restrain that tendency. As Lord Acton famously observed: “Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Dispersed authority does not eliminate corruption, but it makes capture harder, concealment costlier, and correction quicker. By distributing decision-making across multiple centres, federalism strengthens accountability, broadens public scrutiny, and creates structural safeguards against the misuse of authority.



To be concluded



The author is retired IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, former Vice-Chancellor of Indian Maritime University, Chennai, and Member, High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations constituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu