The new frontline of Gulf conflict

Across the Arabian Peninsula, seawater desalination has transformed some of the driest landscapes on Earth into thriving urban centres. Cities like Dubai, Doha, Kuwait City, and Abu Dhabi are now almost entirely dependent on these plants. Approximately 70% of Saudi Arabia’s drinking water is desalinated, while in Kuwait and Oman, that figure reaches a staggering 90%. Without this technology, modern urban life in the region would cease to exist.

This technological triumph has created a profound strategic weakness. Regional water security rests on a relatively small number of massive coastal installations. Unlike oil terminals, these plants cannot be easily bypassed. They are complex, fixed systems requiring specialised membranes, immense energy inputs, and continuous chemical treatments. Repairing serious damage to such a facility could take months, yet most cities in the region have only a few days of storage capacity.

Current military tensions have already begun to expose this fragility. Missile strikes and drone interceptions have recently occurred near major water and power complexes. Whether through direct intent or proximity, these facilities are increasingly exposed to modern warfare. If a primary plant were disabled, governments would face immediate water rationing for millions. Hospitals, sanitation systems, and food production would be crippled simultaneously.