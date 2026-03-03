The liberty argument: Why divided power safeguards freedom

Even Alexander Hamilton, often portrayed as a centralist, recognised the liberty-preserving value of intergovernmental rivalry. In Federalist No. 28 (1787), he observed that “power being almost always the rival of power, the general government will at all times stand ready to check the usurpations of the state governments, and these will have the same disposition towards the general government.” Citizens, he added, retain the ultimate safeguard of balance “by throwing themselves into either scale.” Liberty rests not on the benevolence of rulers but on a plural architecture of contesting institutions in which no authority is left without a counterweight.

Alexis de Tocqueville extended this reasoning to local institutions. In Democracy in America (1835–40), he wrote:

“Town-meetings are to liberty what primary schools are to science; they bring it within the people’s reach, they teach men how to use and how to enjoy it. A nation may establish a system of free government, but without the spirit of municipal institutions it cannot have the spirit of liberty.”