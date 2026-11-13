The Iran War Unexpectedly Drove Down Carbon Emissions This Year

The findings arrived on the first day of this year’s United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. World leaders have pledged to stop the planet from warming, which would require global emissions to peak and then decline to zero.

So far, countries are not on course to meet that goal. This year’s emissions decline is the first since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and researchers say it may be only temporary. If the war with Iran ends and the Strait of Hormuz reopens, oil and gas demand could easily bounce back.

“A drop in emissions in one year is not a peak unless it is driven by structural change,” Peters said.

More than 40 countries, including the United States and many European nations, have managed to push emissions down over the past decade by switching from coal to less-polluting gas and adopting cleaner technologies such as wind and solar power and electric vehicles. But fossil fuel use in other countries has kept rising.

A relatively small number of countries account for most of the world’s carbon dioxide output, with China responsible for 32%, the United States at 13%, India at 8% and the European Union at 6%.

In the United States, emissions are expected to fall by roughly 1.3% this year. Coal-burning ticked up in 2025 thanks to a cold winter and elevated natural gas prices, but that largely reversed this year. Wind and solar power have also continued to grow rapidly. While President Donald Trump has tried to slow those technologies and has promoted fossil fuels instead, those changes will take time to have an effect.

One of the most startling findings is that China’s emissions have been flattening out recently after decades of rapid growth, although experts are still debating whether the trend will persist.

This year, China’s emissions are projected to fall roughly 1% thanks to a significant drop in oil consumption. China now has nearly as many electric cars as the rest of the world combined, which has blunted its appetite for gasoline. The country is also building more wind, solar and nuclear power than anywhere else, and growth in those low-emissions sources covered much of this year’s increase in electricity demand.

Still, China’s economy has been in a relative slump the past few years. Researchers have sometimes been fooled by past temporary slowdowns in the country’s emissions that disappeared once economic activity picked back up.

“There are good reasons to think this time is different, but it is still too early to say whether Chinese CO2 emissions have finally peaked,” said Jan Ivar Korsbakken, a senior researcher at CICERO.