The innovation argument: Why decentralisation fosters experimentation

Global evidence



Subnational experimentation is a defining feature of mature federations.

In the United States, major policy innovations such as unemployment insurance (Wisconsin), environmental regulation (California) and healthcare reform (Massachusetts) began in the states before being adopted nationally. Contemporary experiments include cannabis legalisation and assisted dying (Colorado and Oregon).

In Canada, universal healthcare originated in Saskatchewan before becoming a national programme. Quebec’s subsidised childcare model is now shaping federal family policy.

In Germany, Länder (States) such as Baden-Württemberg (home to Mercedes and Porsche) and Bavaria (home to BMW and Siemens) maintain global industrial competitiveness through control over vocational education, industrial finance and regional development institutions.

In Brazil, Bolsa Família (conditional cash transfer) evolved from subnational experiments such as Bolsa Escola in Brasília and Campinas. Similarly, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which originated as an experiment in Curitiba in 1974, has been adopted in over 200 cities worldwide.

Across these federations, the pattern is clear: variation enables learning, autonomy enables speed, and diffusion enables scale.