The innovation argument: Why decentralisation fosters experimentation

In a vast and heterogeneous federation such as India, no central authority can design optimal policy for every regional ecology, labour market, language community or industrial cluster. Federalism addresses this structural constraint by enabling parallel experimentation. States can test policies at a manageable scale, contain failures, refine solutions, and allow successful models to spread horizontally or scale nationally. In India’s context, treating states as “policy laboratories” is not a rhetorical flourish but a practical necessity.
Justice Louis D Brandeis of the US Supreme Court articulated this logic in New State Ice Co. v. Liebmann (1932). He observed that it is “one of the happy incidents of the federal system that a single courageous state may, if its citizens choose, serve as a laboratory; and try novel social and economic experiments without risk to the rest of the country.” Decentralised experimentation lowers systemic risk while accelerating institutional learning.
Subnational experimentation is a defining feature of mature federations.
In the United States, major policy innovations such as unemployment insurance (Wisconsin), environmental regulation (California) and healthcare reform (Massachusetts) began in the states before being adopted nationally. Contemporary experiments include cannabis legalisation and assisted dying (Colorado and Oregon).
In Canada, universal healthcare originated in Saskatchewan before becoming a national programme. Quebec’s subsidised childcare model is now shaping federal family policy.
In Germany, Länder (States) such as Baden-Württemberg (home to Mercedes and Porsche) and Bavaria (home to BMW and Siemens) maintain global industrial competitiveness through control over vocational education, industrial finance and regional development institutions.
In Brazil, Bolsa Família (conditional cash transfer) evolved from subnational experiments such as Bolsa Escola in Brasília and Campinas. Similarly, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system, which originated as an experiment in Curitiba in 1974, has been adopted in over 200 cities worldwide.
Across these federations, the pattern is clear: variation enables learning, autonomy enables speed, and diffusion enables scale.
India’s most successful national programmes followed a similar trajectory. The Noon Meal scheme (Tamil Nadu), public health and literacy initiatives (Kerala), the employment guarantee scheme (Maharashtra), and the public-private partnership (PPP) model for the development of minor ports (Gujarat) all originated at the State level before wider adoption.
Beyond specific programmes, India’s economic geography reveals that many of its most dynamic growth hubs emerged through sustained state-led ecosystem building interacting with local entrepreneurship often well before, and sometimes entirely independent of, central planning.
In Tamil Nadu, the automobile corridor around Chennai and Sriperumbudur, the textile and knitwear clusters of Coimbatore and Tiruppur, Sivakasi’s fireworks and matches industries, and the Salem–Namakkal starch and sago belt flourished where State capacity and investments aligned with long-standing entrepreneurial traditions.
In Karnataka, Bengaluru’s IT and deep-tech ecosystem grew from university pipelines, skilled labour pools and dense agglomeration effects supported by a facilitative State policy environment.
Telangana developed a powerful pharmaceutical and life-sciences hub in Hyderabad through research institutions and city-region innovation networks.
In Maharashtra, Mumbai’s financial ecosystem and Pune’s engineering cluster combine market depth, skilled manpower and State-level institutional support.
Gujarat’s port-led industrialisation and renewable energy parks grew from infrastructure leadership and regulatory responsiveness aligned with geographic advantages.
Kerala demonstrates that clusters need not be purely industrial. High literacy, robust public health systems and decentralised planning produced a distinctive social-sector development model.
These successes were not produced by uniform national policies. They arose where states recognised their comparative advantages, invested in enabling infrastructure and institutions, and cultivated dense networks of firms, suppliers and knowledge organisations. In doing so, they converted geographic advantages and historical capabilities into self-reinforcing regional ecosystems.
Modern economic theory explains why such patterns emerge.
In Geography and Trade (1991), Paul Krugman demonstrates why industries cluster within regions instead of spreading evenly “like butter on bread”. Once a region acquires an initial advantage — skilled labour, infrastructure, early firms or port access — increasing returns to scale and agglomeration economies set in. Firms benefit from proximity to suppliers, workers gravitate toward employment hubs, and knowledge circulates through dense professional networks.
Three mechanisms reinforce agglomeration: thick labour markets reduce hiring risks, proximity lowers transaction and coordination costs, and tacit knowledge spillovers accelerate innovation. Silicon Valley represents the most famous example of such an ecosystem.
Krugman’s work challenges the central planner’s assumption that industry can be evenly distributed by administrative design. Economic growth is inherently spatial and cumulative. National prosperity, therefore, emerges from the combined strength of regional ecosystems.
In The Competitive Advantage of Nations (1990), Michael Porter argued that competitive advantage arises from “clusters” — geographic concentrations of interconnected companies, specialised suppliers, service providers, related industries, universities and institutions in a particular field.
Within clusters, competition and cooperation coexist. Firms compete intensely while sharing labour pools, supplier networks and knowledge flows. Universities tailor training to industry needs; regulators understand sector-specific requirements; innovation accelerates through proximity.
Examples include Silicon Valley in semiconductors and software, Baden-Württemberg in precision engineering, and the Italian industrial districts.
Porter rejected centrally directed industrialisation based on uniform policy templates. The proper role of government is to enable clusters through infrastructure, skills, research linkages and regulatory clarity tailored to regional needs.
In Regional Innovation Systems (2004), Philip Cooke adds a further dimension. Innovation is not merely technological; it is institutional and social. It does not flow mechanically from R&D spending; it grows within networks of trust, collaboration, information exchange and supportive regulation.
Different regions, therefore, develop distinct innovation architectures. Baden-Württemberg’s manufacturing system relies on strong university–industry linkages; Silicon Valley thrives on venture capital and labour mobility; Nordic economies combine public research with coordinated industrial policy.
Innovation systems are thus sector-specific and culturally embedded. A single national policy template cannot accommodate such diversity. Regional autonomy becomes essential for sustaining innovation and competitiveness.
For states to function effectively as policy laboratories, autonomy must be genuine. Fiscal flexibility, regulatory discretion and administrative capacity are necessary conditions for experimentation.
Yet India has steadily drifted toward centralisation through rigid national templates, tied grants and scheme-level micro-management. Uniformity may appear orderly, but discovery arises from diversity.
When experimentation is constrained, policy stagnates, and innovation suffers. A federation that runs many experiments in parallel is not weaker; it is wiser.
To be concluded
The author is retired IAS officer of Tamil Nadu cadre, and Member, High-Level Committee on Union-State Relations constituted by the Government of Tamil Nadu