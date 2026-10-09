The India-Pakistan Cold War

The roots of this stalemate can be found in the structural failures of past diplomacy. In 1947, 1965, and 1971, Pakistan initiated conventional wars, none of which delivered the results it desired. The third resulted in the breakup of the country and the birth of independent Bangladesh.

These experiences, together with the success of the US-backed mujahideen in their fight against Soviet forces in Afghanistan in the late 1980s, prompted Pakistan’s military to embrace a new strategy, based on asymmetrical warfare—or, more bluntly, terrorism. From 1989 to 1993, as terrorist attacks caused significant civilian casualties in India, Pakistani officers crowed about “bleeding India to death by a thousand cuts.”

Indian leaders were nonetheless convinced that, through structured dialogue, they could persuade Pakistan to abandon this strategy. It was this belief that, in the late 1990s, gave rise to the Composite Dialogue framework, a bureaucratic mechanism designed to segment contentious issues, ranging from Kashmir to trade and humanitarian concerns, so that friction in one area would not derail progress in others.

There was just one problem: every major Indian peace overture was met with an act of military or terrorist provocation that the Pakistani government was either unable or unwilling to prevent. In 1999, when then-Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee undertook his historic bus journey to Lahore to sign a landmark peace declaration, Pakistani troops were infiltrating the Kargil district of Ladakh—actions that led to the Kargil War (which Pakistan lost). In 2008, when back-channel diplomacy was on the brink of delivering a non-territorial solution to the Kashmir issue, coordinated terrorist attacks by Pakistan-based militants killed 166 innocent civilians in Mumbai.