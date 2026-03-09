The incapacity fallacy: Why central distrust weakens the states

Indian states are not minor administrative units. In population, economic diversity, and governance complexity, several are comparable to major nation-states. Maharashtra’s population approximates that of Japan; Tamil Nadu’s that of Germany; Karnataka’s that of France.

Uttar Pradesh, if sovereign, would be the fifth most populous country in the world. To suggest that elected governments governing territories of this scale are inherently incapable of managing education, health, agriculture, rural development, or urban governance — and therefore require intrusive, uniform Union-level regulation, guidelines, and centrally designed schemes — is to imply that Indians are intrinsically less capable of self-government than the Japanese or Europeans. This is a proposition incompatible with national self-respect, and a calumny no patriot can tolerate.

The philosophical rebuttal to such paternalism was articulated during India’s freedom struggle. The British justified imperial rule on grounds of efficiency and competence.

Mahatma Gandhi rejected that logic, insisting that good government is no substitute for self-government. His argument was moral as well as administrative: political dignity, civic maturity, and institutional growth arise from responsibility.

Administration imposed from a distance, however competent, cannot substitute for the democratic maturity that emerges from self-rule. The same insight applies to Union-state relations.

A technically sound policy designed in New Delhi cannot replace policies conceived, owned, and implemented by states that bear political responsibility for outcomes. To deny states this autonomy is to perpetuate a colonial habit of mind — one that treats states as dependents rather than partners.