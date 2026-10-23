The Hunting of Ilhan Omar

At every turn, it seeks to instantiate a society where, as historian Steven Hahn writes, “rights-bearing may be defined or limited by specific rulers or be based on communities of race, ethnicity, religion, and gender” and where “civil and political standing tend to be marked by social and cultural exclusions.” To this end, it uses power “in its most naked and aggressive forms,” including outright violence.



What makes this a cargo cult is the extent to which the administration is preoccupied with summoning the image of a consolidated authoritarian state, versus taking the concrete steps needed to unravel liberal democracy as such. It is less concerned with passing laws than it is with projecting an image of dominance over civil society, whether or not there is a durable settlement. It does this through dramatic action whose central purpose is to menace, threaten and otherwise send a message.



The Department of Homeland Security’s recent raid on the Washington home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is a striking example of all of the above. The pretext of the raid is immigration enforcement. The White House asserts that Omar obtained her citizenship under false pretenses after she arrived to the United States from Somalia as a child, brought over by her father, who filed the required paperwork.



The specific charge is that Omar was listed as being 17 — and thus eligible for automatic citizenship through her father — when she was actually 18 and a legal adult who would have to obtain citizenship on her own. The raid was a fishing expedition — an attempt to build a case, any case, using materials seized from her home, including her cellphone, notebooks, personal computers and her passport. The goal appears to be to denaturalize Omar and then remove her from the country as an “illegal alien.” As the so-called border czar Tom Homan told Fox News on Saturday, “If you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before … and certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen.”



Both the charge and the case are obvious nonsense. There is no evidence that Omar lied or otherwise misled the federal government to obtain citizenship. The idea itself comes from the fetid swamps of the online far right — an expression of the anti-Somali bigotry that President Donald Trump has elevated to the equivalent of state ideology. And in turn, the government’s hunt for evidence to wield against Omar is less about combating fraud and more about the president’s racist crusade against Somali Americans as well as his specific disdain for Omar, a vocal (and visible) political opponent of his administration.



It is because the investigation seems likely to fail on the merits — and appears to be nothing more than an attempt to intimidate a political opponent — that the spectacle carries the flavor of cargo cult activity. And yet, it still represents a shocking escalation of the president’s reactionary dominance politics, as well as an assault on a set of basic constitutional guarantees.