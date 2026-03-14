The Gulf’s high-stakes gamble

It is also worth considering whether competitive dynamics among the GCC could reemerge as the war continues. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are constantly competing to position themselves as US President Donald Trump’s indispensable partner. If Trump signals a strong interest in Gulf participation in attacking Iran, one or more leaders could see a strategic opportunity to gain ground against their neighbour. Once one Gulf state strikes, it could create immense pressure on the others to follow suit.

For now, the immediate priority across the region is stopping the Iranian strikes, reopening vital transit routes, and restoring energy production. But these states are also acutely aware that if the Islamic Republic emerges from this conflict intact and unmoderated, it will be emboldened and far more likely to pursue a nuclear weapon. Given the severity of Iran’s aggression, the UAE and Saudi Arabia will only support a resolution that meaningfully mitigates the threat of future attacks. If diplomacy cannot deliver that outcome, they may, individually or collectively, consider more aggressive alternatives.

The most likely near-term posture for the Gulf states is strategic patience—ironically, an approach Iran itself has long favoured. The UAE and Saudi Arabia will track the war’s trajectory closely, looking for signs that the US and Israel have a cogent strategy with achievable objectives.