The 'gate of tears': Houthi threats in Red Sea put global oil supply at risk

The Houthis have indicated they plan to target Saudi Arabian vessels travelling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, also known as the “Gate of Tears”, which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

This escalation threatens to have a significant impact – particularly for Saudi Arabian crude oil travelling via the Red Sea, much of which has been recently diverted there to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed the country’s “strongest condemnation” of the threats, and said it would take “all necessary measures” to protect its ships. It is not clear how effective this approach will be.

And as we’ve seen in the past, threats alone can be enough to disrupt the flow – and cost – of shipping activities in the Red Sea.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait, whose name means “Gate of Tears” in Arabic, is a narrow waterway located between Yemen to the northeast and Djibouti and Eritrea to the southwest.

Together, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, Red Sea and Suez Canal form a vital maritime channel for global shipments, connecting nations in Europe with those in Asia and the Pacific.

About 10-12% of global maritime trade passes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait each year.