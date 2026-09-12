The fix isn't hard: Rogue AI agents could defy human control

Alarmingly, AI’s developers don’t seem to have taken this seriously enough. OpenAI failed to respond adequately to not one but three different alarm bells that should have alerted it to the severity of the agents’ actions. This summer, Anthropic and Meta both revealed their own rogue hacking incidents, which they had not noticed until OpenAI’s became public — and those companies have not disclosed nearly as many details as OpenAI has. When my nonprofit, Guidelight AI Standards, recently assessed the frontier AI companies’ safety practices, the highest grade we awarded was a C-plus.

The investigation into the Hugging Face attack, conducted by three staff members from the nonprofits METR and Redwood Research, provided some clarity into what happened. OpenAI deserves credit for initiating it and making the findings publicly available. But the company should have done more.

It frustratingly limited the investigation’s scope, and many important questions remain unanswered. Among them: Were there any boundaries that OpenAI’s agents would not have smashed through to achieve their goals? Would the agents have taken down a hospital’s computers? What would have happened if the Pentagon, through its OpenAI partnership, used these agents to try to accomplish military objectives? We also now know that OpenAI did not disclose another rogue AI incident — not even when asked by 31 members of Congress — and allegedly pressured employees to limit investigation into it. (OpenAI disputes this allegation.)

Many people at AI companies believe that these safety issues would be easier to navigate if the industry collectively slowed things down. In July, my nonprofit helped organise a public letter in which over 1,300 AI industry employees called for an option to manage the pace of frontier AI development worldwide. The US still lacks a comprehensive, legally binding AI safety framework, however.

Without a speed limit, both OpenAI and Anthropic are pursuing dangerous “recursive self-improvement” strategies, which enlist AI models themselves to design and train their own successors. Many fear that recursive self-improvement will cause us to permanently lose control of AI. One OpenAI researcher even characterised the approach as a “runaway nuclear chain reaction” that threatens everyone’s survival.