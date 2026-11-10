The Economic Toll of Israel’s Wars

Although Israel has been at war since October 2023, many observers argue that its economy has held up remarkably well, pointing to the booming stock market and the strength of the shekel as evidence. Has it?

The answer depends on how we measure the economic costs of war. Direct budgetary costs are measured primarily by the increase in defense expenditures. But then there are indirect costs, reflected in the impact on the business cycle, and the precedents are clear: Since the First Intifada in 1987, every major flare-up of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has triggered a recession.

Israel’s defense expenditures have risen from roughly 4.2% of GDP in 2022 to 7.8%, adding more than $1,600 per person in annual costs. The government has financed this increase through borrowing. Since the economic stabilization program of 1985, Israel’s budget deficit has remained low, averaging 3% of GDP, which kept government debt at around 60% of GDP. But the deficit rose from 1.8% of GDP in 2022 to 7.1% in 2023 and 9% in 2024, before declining to 6.5% in 2025.

The total increase in the deficit above its long-term average was therefore about 13% of GDP, far exceeding the increase in defense spending. This likely reflects other war-related expenses, including the evacuation of large populations from border areas, which was also funded by deficit spending.

Debt financing shifts the fiscal burden of war onto future generations while massively increasing it through higher interest payments. That was the case in the 1970s, when the 1968–70 War of Attrition and the 1973 Yom Kippur War pushed the fiscal deficit to 15% of GDP.