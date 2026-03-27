The control fallacy: Coordination trumps top-down command

Global order without bosses

The best proof that order does not need a central boss is the international system. There is no world government with the power to force countries to obey.

Yet, the world is not in a state of constant war.

Through treaties and shared rules, nearly 200 nations work together on very complex tasks.

Flights move across borders through shared safety rules without a “World Aviation Ministry”. Phones work globally because countries agree on common rules.

Shipping, mail, and trade all rely on cooperation, not a central boss. The Internet is the best example: a huge web of networks held together by shared rules, but run by no single person.

If scores of nations can work together without a global boss, it is a weak argument that India’s 28 States, bound by one Constitution and one citizenship, need heavy Union control to manage schools, health, or taxes. Indian states face a much easier task.

The lesson is clear: shared rules can keep order even among equals.