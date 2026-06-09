Testing ties: Erdogan and Putin, the end of an unlikely partnership

The real turning point in the partnership came when al-Assad was ousted in late 2024 and Russia, bogged down in Ukraine, did not come to his rescue. Instead, Moscow moved quickly to try to build ties with Syria’s interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and continues to supply the country with oil. Russia was left in the position of negotiating with a government staffed with people it had bombed relentlessly for years. And Turkey, which had supported the rebels, emerged newly dominant.

For Turkey, this is a big moment — an opportunity to reposition itself as a pivotal ally of NATO, rebalance its relationship with Russia and help Ukraine to cultivate new relationships in the Middle East.

In April, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, travelling on a Turkish state aircraft, made his first visit to Syria for talks with al-Sharaa and the Turkish foreign minister, where they discussed military and energy cooperation. Turkey is involved in rebuilding the Syrian Army into a modern force that can move beyond decades of Soviet-style influence. For Ukraine, this is an opportunity to contribute its expertise in military production and drone warfare, shaped by years of war with Russia, while cultivating a relationship with a country that was once in Moscow’s orbit.