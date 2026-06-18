Tehran's triumph: Iran finally finds Trump's bone spur

Mostly, they are right.

It is worth remembering that the current regime in Tehran is far less formidable than it was before the Hamas assault on Israel on 7 October 2023. Back then, Iran possessed potent proxies in Syria, Lebanon, the Gaza Strip and Yemen. Its nuclear programme was intact, steadily accumulating large quantities of highly enriched uranium. It maintained a powerful military-industrial base, a weak but functional economy, and a government internationally recognised as legitimate.

Today, much of that is either gone or diminished. Iran is no longer within sprinting distance of a nuclear bomb. Its ally in Syria has been deposed. Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis have lost the bulk of their fighting strength. The Iranian rial is among the world’s most worthless currencies. The leadership rules an unhappy population that would almost certainly overthrow it if given the chance. Furthermore, its latest ballistic missile salvo against Israel failed to land a single serious blow, and its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz strained, but did not strangle, global energy markets.