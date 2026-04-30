Tech titans unleashed

The animals are part of an interactive installation by American artist Beeple (Mike Winkelmann) currently showing at Berlin’s Neue Nationalgalerie.

Each printed image shows a snippet of reality transformed by AI to resemble the personality of the dog or, in other words, the worldview of the human figure on its shoulders (i.e., the Picasso dog will produce images in Cubist style and Warhol’s in pop art).

It’s a commentary on how our perceptions are shaped by algorithms and technology platforms, the organisers of the exhibition write in the description of the event.