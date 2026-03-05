Tech Optimism: Where are China’s AI doomers?

In the United States, many in the movie industry reacted with fear. After a Seedance-generated video, purportedly showing a fight scene between Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, spread widely online, Hollywood filmmakers and writers said their jobs could soon be threatened.

In China, however, many responded with pride and excitement. Shares of short-video companies surged. One of China’s best-known directors, Jia Zhangke, shared a short film he made with Seedance, in which his real self and an AI version discussed moviemaking.

“I’m not worried about technology replacing movies. From the very beginning, movies have coexisted with new technology,” Jia wrote on social media. “What really matters is how people use technology.”

The contrasting reactions point to a broader divide between China and much of the West over artificial intelligence: Chinese people appear far more optimistic about it.

People in China are among the most enthusiastic about AI globally, according to a KPMG survey covering 47 countries last year. While 69% of respondents in China said the technology’s benefits outweighed its risks, only 35% of Americans agreed. Other polls have shown similar gaps.