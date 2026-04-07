Tech limits: Iran ending dream of remote-controlled war

Then came machine learning and artificial intelligence, and with them, the seductive idea that America might finally be able to fight a major adversary indefinitely without sending its citizens into the line of fire.

The promise is not mere fantasy. AI, fused with increasingly precise weapons and blanket surveillance, has transformed what the US military can do from a distance. The accuracy and speed with which American forces can now find and destroy enemies with potentially fewer US and civilian casualties are a major advance in the nuts and bolts of warfare. As Adm Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command, who is leading the war with Iran, said on March 11, AI tools can turn targeting processes that “used to take hours and sometimes even days into seconds.”

Yet for all the increased speed and accuracy of AI-assisted targeting, the war is showing that the physical world still imposes major barriers to victory. The scale and dispersion of Iranian drones are more than AI alone can overcome. Short-range missiles, especially on mobile launchers, can survive even in a world of constant blanket surveillance. If planners had dreams of a final victory for remote-controlled warfare, in Iran, they have awakened to a harder reality.