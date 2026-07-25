Tech education: Tamil Nadu's AI bet: Dividend or divide?

Lessons from global race

Tamil Nadu is entering a global educational race that has already moved beyond teaching children how to use computers.

China is constructing an integrated AI literacy system spanning primary school, secondary level and higher education. Younger children encounter AI through activities; middle-school students apply it to everyday problems; older students move towards experimentation and innovation. Importantly, China treats rural access, national digital platforms, teacher preparation and curriculum design as parts of the same system.

The United States follows a more decentralised path, but its long-running STEM strategy connects schools with universities, laboratories, employers and research funding. STEM education is treated not as an isolated school subject but as the foundation of innovation, productivity and strategic competitiveness.

The contrast carries a warning. China is building an AI education system. The United States is sustaining a STEM ecosystem. Tamil Nadu must avoid creating merely another syllabus.

Access vs real capability

A computer laboratory is not technological empowerment. A child may learn to generate an image, enter a prompt or reproduce a definition of machine learning without understanding how an algorithm reaches a conclusion or why that conclusion may be wrong.

Access means placing a device before a student. Capability means enabling that student to question an output, detect fabrication, protect personal information, recognise bias and decide when technology should not be trusted.

That distinction will determine whether TN SPARK narrows inequality or digitises it. A well-resourced urban school with stable internet, trained teachers and technical support cannot be equated with a rural school where connectivity fails, equipment remains locked, and teachers already carry excessive workloads. Sending both schools the same textbook creates administrative equality, not educational equality.

The success of the programme, therefore, cannot be measured by the number of schools “covered”. It must be measured by what students can independently, critically and ethically do.