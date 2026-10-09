Targeting brain's 'self-network' could be better approach to managing chronic pain, study finds

They found that the brain region's default mode network is turned on when patients of chronic low back pain experience sudden pain brought on by a movement, providing the first evidence that the experience of chronic pain is not merely a sensation, but is deeply embedded in the sense of self.

In contrast, when the participants were subjected to the painful heat, their default mode network shut down, which is the brain's usual response to acute pain, allowing the brain to focus entirely on the external threat rather than on the self, according to author Fadel Zeidan, professor in the department of anesthesiology.

"In every pain study, when you're experiencing pain, the DMN (default mode network) deactivates," said Zeidan.

"What we show for the first time ever is that when you have a pain flare, it turns on instead. You start to identify the experience with who you are," the author said.

About 619 million people across the world were affected by low back pain in 2020, the World Health Organization says.

In essence, the brain in chronic low back pain is maladaptively coupling the physical pain with a deep, internal sense of self, the researchers said.

"The moment-to-moment experience is contaminated not only by the feeling of pain, but by the anticipation of it and recovery from it. It's contaminated by past experiences like embarrassment about not being able to participate in normal activities and fear of movement when trying to avoid the pain," Zeidan said.