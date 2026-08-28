Taming the bull: Canada shows how to respond to Trump’s threats

Foreign governments are acutely aware of these economic problems, and the role they will play in the upcoming US midterm elections. For Iran, this could mean keeping oil prices high in order to punish Republicans in the midterms. For Canada, it means leaving Republicans to defend a bitterly unpopular trade war. It can also mean calibrating tariffs to target areas with vulnerable Republican House and Senate seats, like Ohio, Michigan and Maine.

Canada can’t defeat the US, can cause enough pain in the right place, and at the right time, to make a trade war politically costly. In the last 18 months, Canada’s response to the Trump administration has been driven by a specific view of the future: The Trump administration may be detestable, but it is only an anomaly and one day it will be gone. So Canada had best not do anything to jeopardise the long-term relationship.