Taliban laws deepen gender apartheid

NEW DELHI: The scandal surrounding the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has dominated headlines around the world since the US Department of Justice released millions of files on the case federal prosecutors were preparing when he died in custody in 2019. Nearly a decade after the #MeToo movement, the affair has rightly returned the spotlight to the still under-reported abuse of women by men who feel that their wealth and power allow them to act with impunity. All this underscores the need to strengthen the protection of women’s rights.