Systemic Collapse: The end of Cuba’s Socialist Illusion

For centuries, sugar defined Cuba’s economic identity. In 1989, before the collapse of the Soviet Union, the country produced around 8 million tonnes. By 2025, production had fallen below an estimated 200,000 tonnes. Fidel Castro’s decision in 2002 to dismantle much of the industry, rather than modernise it, left factories shut and fields abandoned.

In recent decades, the government sought to pivot toward tourism and the export of professional services, particularly medical missions abroad. But that boom has faded amid deteriorating infrastructure, declining service quality, regional competition and tighter restrictions on travel from the US.

Professional services, especially those linked to Venezuela, also became vital. Yet the instability of that arrangement — tied more to political alliances than competitiveness — exposed its fragility. Fuel shortages, worsened by recent US measures, have further underscored the risks of relying on external subsidies.

Despite this downward spiral, the government has shown little readiness to undertake reforms. Concerned that economic opening could trigger political change, the state has tightened control even as conditions worsen.