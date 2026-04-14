Sustainable social justice: Can Tamil Nadu afford its welfare state?

Can a State sustain expansive welfare without eroding the very fiscal foundations that make it possible? Tamil Nadu now confronts this question with unusual urgency because its success has made it structurally difficult to recalibrate.
The State’s welfare architecture spanning subsidies, pensions, loan waivers, and targeted transfers has long been central to its political economy. It has contributed to relatively strong human development outcomes, social inclusion, and a broad-based expectation that the State must deliver tangible benefits. Yet this very success has created a fiscal structure where commitments expand faster than the revenues that sustain them.
The fiscal arithmetic is tightening. Tamil Nadu’s 2025–26 Budget projects a Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 35.67 lakh crore, alongside a revenue deficit of 1.2%. Debt servicing obligations now exceed Rs 47,000 crore annually, with interest payments steadily absorbing a larger share of revenue.
This is not merely an accounting concern. As interest burdens rise, fiscal flexibility contracts. Resources that could be directed toward infrastructure, education, or public health are instead pre-committed to servicing past liabilities. The consequence is subtle but significant: a gradual crowding out of long-term growth.
This tension is not unique to Tamil Nadu, but comparative experiences sharpen its contours. Kerala, often cited for its social achievements, illustrates the risks of fiscal overextension.
Despite strong human development indicators, its fiscal health has weakened, with rising debt and reliance on off-budget borrowings. Welfare expansion, in the absence of sustained revenue reform, has generated structural vulnerabilities.
Similarly, Andhra Pradesh’s aggressive expansion of direct benefit transfers has widened its revenue deficit, compressing fiscal space for capital expenditure. These cases are not warnings against welfare per se, but against a mismatch between commitments and capacity.
Tamil Nadu’s trajectory remains more balanced, but the underlying dynamics are converging. Welfare commitments, once calibrated, have expanded across electoral cycles, often shaped by competitive populism.
Yet revenue mobilisation has not kept pace. Tax buoyancy remains uneven, municipal finances are underdeveloped, and dependence on central transfers persists. The result is a fiscal structure that is increasingly rigid on the expenditure side and constrained on the revenue side.
At its core, this is a problem of political economy. Welfare in Tamil Nadu is not simply policy it is expectation, embedded in the social contract.
Governments are rewarded for visible redistribution, while fiscal prudence yields no immediate electoral dividend. This creates an asymmetry: the incentives to expand welfare are immediate and strong, while the incentives to consolidate fiscally are diffuse and delayed. Over time, this imbalance risks producing a system where short-term redistribution undermines long-term capacity.
The challenge, therefore, is not to retreat from welfare, but to rethink its design and financing. Fiscal consolidation, properly understood, is not about reducing welfare expenditure but about aligning it with sustainable revenue streams.
This requires attention to the composition of spending as much as its magnitude. When revenue expenditure subsidies, transfers, and administrative costs dominates, it limits the State’s ability to invest in capital formation.
Infrastructure, industrial development, and human capital investments are the drivers of future growth; when these are crowded out, the fiscal base itself weakens.
Strengthening this base is not merely a technical exercise. It demands structural reform. Property tax systems remain underexploited across urban local bodies, limiting municipal capacity.
Goods and Services Tax compliance, while improving, still leaves room for enhancement. More fundamentally, local governments remain fiscally dependent, constraining their ability to deliver services efficiently. Without empowering sub-state institutions, the burden on State finances will continue to intensify.
Comparative experience offers useful insights. Germany’s model of cooperative federalism demonstrates how shared fiscal responsibility between different levels of government can enhance both efficiency and accountability. While institutional contexts differ, the principle is instructive: fiscal sustainability is strengthened when authority and responsibility are aligned. For Tamil Nadu, this suggests the need to move beyond a centralised fiscal structure toward one where local institutions are better resourced and more accountable.
Equally important is the rationalisation of subsidies. The issue is not whether subsidies should exist, but whether they are effectively targeted. Universal or poorly targeted subsidies risk diluting impact while inflating fiscal costs. More precise targeting, enabled by digital governance tools, can preserve welfare objectives while reducing inefficiencies. The aim is not retrenchment, but optimisation.
None of this implies an easy recalibration. Welfare is politically embedded and socially legitimate. Any attempt at reform must therefore be gradual, transparent, and grounded in public trust. The objective is not to dismantle the welfare state, but to secure its future.
A fiscally fragile welfare system is ultimately self-defeating; it cannot sustain the very outcomes it seeks to deliver. Tamil Nadu stands at a critical juncture. Its welfare model has been both a political and developmental asset. But its sustainability now depends on a careful balancing of growth and redistribution.
Fiscal discipline and social equity are not opposing goals; they are mutually reinforcing. Without growth, welfare cannot be financed. Without welfare, growth cannot be inclusive.
In the end, Tamil Nadu’s welfare model will not be judged by its generosity, but by its ability to endure.
(Thakur is Professor and Dean, Vinayaka Mission’s School of Economics and Public Policy, Chennai; Mukherjee is a Chennai-based independent researcher in economics and public policy)