Sustainable social justice: Can Tamil Nadu afford its welfare state?

The State’s welfare architecture spanning subsidies, pensions, loan waivers, and targeted transfers has long been central to its political economy. It has contributed to relatively strong human development outcomes, social inclusion, and a broad-based expectation that the State must deliver tangible benefits. Yet this very success has created a fiscal structure where commitments expand faster than the revenues that sustain them.

The fiscal arithmetic is tightening. Tamil Nadu’s 2025–26 Budget projects a Gross State Domestic Product of Rs 35.67 lakh crore, alongside a revenue deficit of 1.2%. Debt servicing obligations now exceed Rs 47,000 crore annually, with interest payments steadily absorbing a larger share of revenue.

This is not merely an accounting concern. As interest burdens rise, fiscal flexibility contracts. Resources that could be directed toward infrastructure, education, or public health are instead pre-committed to servicing past liabilities. The consequence is subtle but significant: a gradual crowding out of long-term growth.

This tension is not unique to Tamil Nadu, but comparative experiences sharpen its contours. Kerala, often cited for its social achievements, illustrates the risks of fiscal overextension.

Despite strong human development indicators, its fiscal health has weakened, with rising debt and reliance on off-budget borrowings. Welfare expansion, in the absence of sustained revenue reform, has generated structural vulnerabilities.

Similarly, Andhra Pradesh’s aggressive expansion of direct benefit transfers has widened its revenue deficit, compressing fiscal space for capital expenditure. These cases are not warnings against welfare per se, but against a mismatch between commitments and capacity.