Study offers possible explanation for why big dogs age faster

Senior author Noah Snyder-Mackler, a professor at Arizona State University's school of life sciences, said: "Dogs provide an extraordinary model for understanding aging because they show dramatic variation in lifespan within a single species."



"Because they are companion animals, they can also be a powerful model with immediate relevance to human health. Living with us means that we share experiences and environments, while our love for our pets means we provide them food, exercise and lifelong healthcare -- meaning we can translate many findings in our shorter-lived pets to humans," Snyder-Mackler said.



The researchers also uncovered differences between female dogs, which have two X chromosomes (XX), and males, which have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). LINE1s on the X chromosome were found to be more methylated in males than in females.



The result suggests that females may experience a higher activity of LINE1s, potentially influencing sex-specific aging patterns.



The study's findings point to potential targets of aging in dogs, with possible translational impacts in humans, the authors said.