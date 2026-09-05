Study links shared process to chronic exhaustion in 5 separate illnesses

Applied across the five conditions, Orion found that genetic changes, that appeared to have little in common, connected into the same regulatory circuitry.



Pshezhetskiy said, "We expected to find at least some overlap in genes across the conditions. But we actually found the opposite." "At an individual gene level, there was surprisingly little direct overlap between long Covid, ME/CFS, PTSD, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis. But when we analysed how those genes interact in complex biological networks, a completely different picture emerged. Suddenly, the diseases appeared deeply connected," the lead researcher said.



"This is not something you can see by reading the genetic sequence alone, which is why these conditions may have looked unrelated for so long," Pshezhetskiy said.



The researcher explained that while the conditions might be triggered by completely different events, they ultimately disrupt the same fundamental biological systems and produce the similarly devastating exhaustion experienced by millions worldwide.