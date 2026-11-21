Across much of Europe, that belief has been fuelled by governments' promises to spend more on national defence, both to compensate for declining American military support and to counter threats from Russia. Younger protesters have called for a reversal of that buildup, saying it drains money from education, healthcare and other social services.

In a list of demands published before the protests, one of the German organising groups, "Gen Z Regelt" — "Gen Z Gets Things Done" — called for the resignation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.



The group's demands, like the others behind the protests, skew sharply to the left. They refrain from aiming for older generations that have benefited from opportunities that they fear they are missing out on. Instead, they frame the conflict as workers versus the rich and powerful.



In Berlin in September, similar sentiments — and a surge of voting from people as young as 16 — helped the far-left party Die Linke score an upset victory in the city election.



In other parts of Europe and the world, the anxiety has driven young voters to the far right as well as the left.

According to recent polling in France, roughly 1 in 5 voters younger than 25 says they will vote for the main far-right party in next year's election.

In the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, exit polls showed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won more than 40% of the youngest voters in a state election in September — more than double the share for any other party. The AfD's main candidate, Ulrich Siegmund, is a telegenic TikTok star who promised to restore opportunity by deporting some immigrants, providing new benefits to young parents and ending German support for Ukraine.



The success of the AfD and Die Linke illustrates how quickly young voters are willing to turn on parties that promised rapid change but failed to deliver, Hurrelmann said. Centrist parties have now lost out to the AfD and Die Linke, which have promised radical change by shunning the compromise-driven model of governance that has long dominated German life.



"They are completely free to promise everything," Hurrelmann said, "because they are not now in a position to deliver."