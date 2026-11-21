Jim Tankersley & Amanda Taub
Thousands of students staged simultaneous, coordinated protests in several European countries on Friday, demanding an end to war, to social-welfare spending cuts and, in some cases, to capitalism itself.
It was the latest iteration of the global youth uprisings that have spilt onto streets from France to India this year, and helped power recent election upsets across Europe and the Americas.
Polling shows that frustrated young people played a disproportionately large role in voting out nationalist leaders in Hungary and Serbia, in electing the first Black senator from Mississippi since Reconstruction, and in putting a German far-right party on track to govern a German state for the first time since World War II. They could prove crucial in upcoming elections in France and Spain.
"It's becoming harder and harder to not connect all of the different issues facing our generation," said Adam Powell-Davies, 27, the national chair in Britain of the Socialist Students, one of the groups that organised the protests. "Not just in specific countries, but globally."
The beneficiaries of this youth anger are ideologically diffuse. They include centrists — as well as insurgent politicians on the far left and the far right who offer stark and social-media-friendly solutions to the ailments of an unsettled global order.
Organisers and experts say the connective tissue between these spasms of youth anger is frustration with established political power structures, whatever their ideological bent — and a perception that economic opportunity is slipping away from young people.
A decade of pandemic, war, warming temperatures and a generation-defining fiscal reckoning in wealthy economies have fuelled fears that young people may never enjoy the peace, prosperity and freedoms of their parents and grandparents.
"There's no future for us," said Laura Spearey, a 27-year-old information technology student from Bilbao, Spain, who travelled to Britain to join the protests.
"The crucial question is not simply whether today's young people are objectively worse off than previous generations," said Klaus Hurrelmann, a professor at Berlin's Hertie School and a co-author of the "Youth in Germany" study. "What matters is that many of them are beginning to believe that the traditional promises of our society no longer apply to them."
Across much of Europe, that belief has been fuelled by governments' promises to spend more on national defence, both to compensate for declining American military support and to counter threats from Russia. Younger protesters have called for a reversal of that buildup, saying it drains money from education, healthcare and other social services.
In a list of demands published before the protests, one of the German organising groups, "Gen Z Regelt" — "Gen Z Gets Things Done" — called for the resignation of Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
The group's demands, like the others behind the protests, skew sharply to the left. They refrain from aiming for older generations that have benefited from opportunities that they fear they are missing out on. Instead, they frame the conflict as workers versus the rich and powerful.
In Berlin in September, similar sentiments — and a surge of voting from people as young as 16 — helped the far-left party Die Linke score an upset victory in the city election.
In other parts of Europe and the world, the anxiety has driven young voters to the far right as well as the left.
According to recent polling in France, roughly 1 in 5 voters younger than 25 says they will vote for the main far-right party in next year's election.
In the German state of Saxony-Anhalt, exit polls showed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won more than 40% of the youngest voters in a state election in September — more than double the share for any other party. The AfD's main candidate, Ulrich Siegmund, is a telegenic TikTok star who promised to restore opportunity by deporting some immigrants, providing new benefits to young parents and ending German support for Ukraine.
The success of the AfD and Die Linke illustrates how quickly young voters are willing to turn on parties that promised rapid change but failed to deliver, Hurrelmann said. Centrist parties have now lost out to the AfD and Die Linke, which have promised radical change by shunning the compromise-driven model of governance that has long dominated German life.
"They are completely free to promise everything," Hurrelmann said, "because they are not now in a position to deliver."