Strategy, not sentiment: How every city can make heritage part of its economy

Last month, in Hyderabad, I watched a different kind of line being redrawn.

The one between heritage as sentiment and heritage as strategy.

The occasion was the 15th International Heritage Tourism Conclave, hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on July 24.

Defence budgets get scrutinised line by line. Heritage rarely does. Yet a nation's oldest bazaars and palaces carry a kind of influence no missile system can buy.

Walk through Charminar and Laad Bazaar and you are walking through six centuries of trade, craft, and coexistence. That is quiet diplomacy.

Countries that have understood this - Italy with its piazzas and Japan with its temple towns did not stumble into heritage tourism.