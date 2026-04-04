Strategic shifts: Iran ends US era of easy wars

For decades, the United States has nurtured the belief that it could wage wars abroad without exposing itself to the risk of serious retaliation. This was made possible by the careful selection of targets such as Grenada, Panama, Iraq, Libya, and even Venezuela that lacked the capacity to impose high costs beyond their borders, including the ability to strike US assets or allies in a sustained or meaningful way. Even when insurgencies wore down US forces, as in Vietnam and Afghanistan, the conflicts remained geographically contained.

This “asymmetric cost” model a war the US starts will ultimately cost the other side far more has proven vital in sustaining the illusion of American invincibility and limiting domestic political resistance to US military adventurism. Now, Iran has broken it.

Iran’s security doctrine is built on “forward defence,” which makes use of asymmetric military capabilities including ballistic and cruise missiles, drones, and a network of partners and proxies to protect itself and project power beyond its borders. When the US and Israel attacked, Iran was able to leverage this strategic depth to retaliate immediately against targets across the region, including US allies, military bases, and forward-deployed assets.