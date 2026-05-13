Strategic Shift: India sheds protectionist old guard

Then came economic liberalisation in 1991, marking the beginning of India’s metamorphosis. What started as a crisis‑driven necessity gradually matured into a structural reorientation. India went from protecting itself against the global economy to participating in it, and finally to competing within it.

This shift was as much psychological as economic. To embrace the possibilities of openness, India had to shed its anxieties and sense of vulnerability. Over time, its integration into global trade, capital flows, and technology networks reshaped its growth trajectory, urbanisation patterns, and entrepreneurial culture.

But the story does not end there. The India of 2026 has broken its remaining shackles to become the world’s most open, liberalized major emerging economy. This transformation was born of a fundamental insight: true economic sovereignty in a digitised world lies not in isolation, but in integration. While the initial reforms of 1991 cracked the door open, India has spent the past several years removing the hinges entirely.