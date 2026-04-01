Strategic overhaul: Why India must relearn grammar of war

Wars rarely announce when they change. They evolve quietly until a conflict exposes the new template. The ongoing US–Israel campaign against Iran is one such moment. It is not merely a regional conflict; it is a demonstration of how war itself has been re-engineered.

On February 28, a coordinated strike involving over 100 aircraft, preceded by cyber and space-domain disruptions, targeted Iran’s leadership, command systems, missile infrastructure and, significantly, its defence-industrial base. Within the first 57 hours, thousands of targets were struck in a synchronised campaign. But the scale is not the story. The method is. This was not a war to defeat an army; it was a campaign aimed at dismantling a system.