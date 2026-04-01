Strategic overhaul: Why India must relearn grammar of war

Wars rarely announce when they change. They evolve quietly until a conflict exposes the new template. The ongoing US–Israel campaign against Iran is one such moment. It is not merely a regional conflict; it is a demonstration of how war itself has been re-engineered.
On February 28, a coordinated strike involving over 100 aircraft, preceded by cyber and space-domain disruptions, targeted Iran’s leadership, command systems, missile infrastructure and, significantly, its defence-industrial base. Within the first 57 hours, thousands of targets were struck in a synchronised campaign. But the scale is not the story. The method is. This was not a war to defeat an army; it was a campaign aimed at dismantling a system.
For much of modern history, wars were fought to achieve visible outcomes — territorial control, destruction of enemy formations, or attrition of forces. The battlefield was central, and victory was measurable. That framework is now insufficient.
The US–Iran conflict demonstrates a shift toward system-centric warfare, where the objective is to degrade the adversary’s ability to function, decide, and regenerate. Cyber operations blinded Iran’s sensors and communication networks before the first kinetic strike. Precision attacks then targeted leadership and command nodes.
What followed was the most consequential phase: the systematic targeting of industrial capacity. Missile production units, drone manufacturing facilities, research centres, and technological hubs were struck with intent. The logic is simple and brutally effective: an adversary that cannot produce cannot sustain war. Clausewitz described war as the continuation of politics by other means. Today, war is increasingly the continuation of strategy through technological, industrial, and informational systems.
For decades, deterrence was framed through nuclear capability and conventional force strength. While these remain relevant, the current conflict reveals their limitations. Nuclear weapons do not prevent cyber disruption, nor do they stop precision strikes or protect industrial infrastructure.
What emerges instead is a different determinant of power: technological sovereignty. A nation that cannot produce its own semiconductors, sensors, AI systems, and communication networks remains vulnerable, regardless of its military strength. Supply chains can be disrupted and operations constrained without a single shot being fired. Strategic autonomy in the 21st century is now inseparable from technological self-reliance.
Another defining feature is the compression of time. Advances in real-time intelligence, AI-enabled analytics, and integrated command systems have reduced decision-making cycles. The traditional observe–orient–decide–act (OODA) loop is no longer measured in hours, but in minutes.
The side that can detect, decide, and strike faster gains a decisive advantage. Delays, whether institutional or procedural, translate directly into vulnerability. For militaries structured around sequential decision-making, this presents a fundamental challenge. Fragmentation is no longer a manageable inefficiency; it is a liability
In the Melian Dialogue, Thucydides recorded a stark truth: “The strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” It remains as relevant today as it was in 416 BCE. The US–Iran conflict underscores this reality. International norms did not prevent pre-emptive strikes. Diplomatic considerations did not restrain escalation. Capability dictated outcomes. For countries like India, which seek strategic autonomy, moral positioning must be backed by material capability.
For India, the implications are immediate. First, the concentration of defence-industrial infrastructure in specific geographic clusters presents a vulnerability. In a system-centric conflict, these will be the first targets. Second, dependence on external supply chains for critical technologies introduces operational risk. Third, energy security remains a structural concern, as a significant portion of India’s crude imports transits through the Strait of Hormuz. Fourth, maritime exposure adds complexity; securing sea lines is a strategic imperative. Addressing these interconnected gaps requires an integrated approach
India has made progress toward jointness, but the current conflict highlights the need for deeper integration. Multi-domain warfare, where cyber, space, air, land, and sea operations are synchronised, demands unified command structures.
Theatralisation of the armed forces is not just an organisational reform; it is an operational necessity. Equally important is the alignment between political leadership and military command. In a time-compressed battlespace, politico-military fusion is essential to ensure clarity of objectives and coherence of execution.
One of the most underappreciated aspects of this conflict is the emergence of the industrial battlefield. Factories and research institutions are no longer rear-area assets. They are primary targets.
For India, this requires a shift in perspective.
Defence industrial infrastructure must be designed for survivability.
Dispersal, hardening, redundancy, and integration with air defence systems are no longer optional. This is not merely a military requirement; it is a national one
The US–Iran conflict represents high-end precision warfare, while the Ukraine conflict represents low-cost, decentralised disruption. The future battlefield will combine both. Precision strikes will target high-value systems, while swarm drones and low-cost technologies create saturation. India must develop capabilities across this spectrum — from high-end tech to scalable, cost-effective solutions
India’s aspiration to become a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) is legitimate, but development without security is fragile. Surakshit Bharat (Secure India) must precede Viksit Bharat. Security encompasses technological sovereignty, industrial resilience, energy security, and integrated warfighting capability. This requires policy adaptation and defence transformation at scale. Incremental adjustments will not suffice.Moment for clarity
The US–Iran conflict tells us that wars will be decided by systems, not just soldiers. Speed will matter more than size, and technology will define sovereignty. For India, the choice is not whether to adapt, but how quickly.
In modern war, the decisive phase unfolds before the first shot is fired. Nations that fail to recognise this risk are losing before the battle even begins.
The author is a senior military leader with 36 years of distinguished service in the Indian Army