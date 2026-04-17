Strategic maneuver: Hungary must avoid Biden’s tactical errors

Magyar now must deliver on the bread-and-butter issues that featured prominently in his campaign—in the face of Europe’s unfolding energy crisis, no less—while also restoring democratic norms. If he mishandles these challenges, Fidesz holdouts in the government, the courts, and the media will do whatever they can to undermine or even derail the country’s democratic renewal.

The holdout problem is substantial. Magyar’s government will be confronting a judiciary packed with Fidesz appointees. The Supreme Court’s president was parachuted into his role in 2021 with a nine-year term, despite complaints from the United Nations special rapporteur on judicial independence. Too few judges will rotate off the bench for its pro-Fidesz orientation to fade during Magyar’s first term.